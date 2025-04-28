Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Massive Blackout Disrupts Daily Life Across Europe After Spain, Portugal, And Parts Of France- What Exactly Happened?

Massive Blackout Disrupts Daily Life Across Europe After Spain, Portugal, And Parts Of France- What Exactly Happened?

The Spanish government convened an emergency meeting at the Moncloa Palace to monitor the evolving situation.

Massive Blackout Disrupts Daily Life Across Europe After Spain, Portugal, And Parts Of France- What Exactly Happened?

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal and several parts of France were left without electricity on Monday due to a nationwide power outage.


Millions across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France were plunged into darkness on Monday following a major power outage. The disruption affected mobile networks, halted train services, and even stranded people in elevators, causing widespread chaos.

Public Transport and Airports Severely Affected

In Madrid, the closure of Atocha train station led to major commuter disruptions. Madrid’s Barajas International Airport also faced operational shutdowns, with several airports in the region suspending flights due to the outage. Citizens in both Spain and Portugal reported losing access to mobile and internet services.

According to Euronews Portugal, trains were immobilized in tunnels between stations, leaving many passengers trapped inside metro systems in both Lisbon and Madrid. Portuguese police confirmed that metro services in Lisbon and Porto were suspended, with traffic signals across the country failing as well, Reuters reported.

The Spanish government convened an emergency meeting at the Moncloa Palace to monitor the evolving situation, according to Euronews Spain. Meanwhile, the blackout extended beyond Iberia, with residents in Andorra and parts of southern France, as well as Belgium, also experiencing electricity disruptions.

What Caused the Massive Power Outage?

The exact cause of the blackout remains uncertain. However, early reports suggest a disturbance in the European electrical grid might be responsible. Local media speculated that a fire on the Alaric mountain in southwest France, which damaged a high-voltage transmission line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, could have triggered the cascading failures.

Red Eléctrica, Spain’s grid operator, confirmed it is working closely with energy providers to gradually restore electricity. They reported that power recovery efforts have already started in the northern and southern regions of the country.

“This is crucial for the gradual reestablishment of the national electricity supply. We are continuing our efforts to fully restore power,” Red Eléctrica stated, as cited by the BBC.

