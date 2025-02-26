Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Massive Data Breach Affects 3.3 Million US Individuals: What Was Exposed?

A significant data breach has exposed the personal details of over 3.3 million individuals in the United States. The breach was confirmed by DISA Global Solutions, a company that specializes in employee screening services.

Massive Data Breach Affects 3.3 Million US Individuals: What Was Exposed?

Data Breach


A significant data breach has exposed the personal details of over 3.3 million individuals in the United States. The breach was confirmed by DISA Global Solutions, a company that specializes in employee screening services. Serving over 55,000 US corporations, including several Fortune 500 companies, DISA disclosed the breach in a recent filing.

On Monday, the company reported to the Maine Attorney General’s office that it had been the victim of a “cyber incident” that affected a portion of its network on April 22, 2024.

An internal investigation revealed that the hacker had infiltrated DISA’s network on February 9, 2024, remaining undetected for more than two months.

Details Of Data Breach

Initially, DISA’s letter to affected individuals only vaguely mentioned that the hacker had “procured some information” from the company’s systems.

However, a filing with the Massachusetts Attorney General later clarified the scope of the breach, confirming that 360,473 individuals had been impacted.

The data compromised in the breach included:

– Social Security numbers
– Financial account details
– Credit and debit card information
– Driver’s licenses

The company also confirmed that no medical records were accessed in the breach.

Security Gaps And Company Response

In a statement posted on its website, DISA explained that it lacked the technical capabilities to determine the exact nature of the data accessed by the hacker. The company acknowledged the breach and assured customers that they were taking steps to mitigate the impact.

As part of its employee screening services, DISA collects a wide range of sensitive personal data, including an applicant’s work history, educational background, criminal records, and credit history. The breach underscores the risks associated with storing and handling such sensitive information.

DISA is working to improve its cybersecurity measures and has begun notifying individuals affected by the breach. The company is also offering support to help mitigate any potential risks arising from the compromised data.

