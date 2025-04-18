Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
  Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Chile

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Chile

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the tremor registered a magnitude of 5.7 and struck at a depth of 178 kilometers (approximately 110 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface.

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Chile


According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the tremor registered a magnitude of 5.7 and struck at a depth of 178 kilometers (approximately 110 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface. The earthquake’s epicenter is believed to be situated within the tectonically active region of the Andes, where seismic activity is frequent due to the subduction of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate.

Local authorities in Chile, a country that sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, confirmed that while the quake was felt across several northern provinces, emergency services have not received reports of major structural damage or injuries. The depth of the quake likely helped reduce its surface impact, experts noted.

Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) issued a brief statement, reassuring citizens that the country’s infrastructure remains intact and that all critical services, including transportation and utilities, continue to operate normally.

