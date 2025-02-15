Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Massive Federal Workforce Reduction: Trump And Musk Oversee 9,500 Layoffs And 75,000 Buyouts

In a significant move to downsize the federal workforce, US President Donald Trump, along with his advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has initiated a major restructuring effort.

Massive Federal Workforce Reduction: Trump And Musk Oversee 9,500 Layoffs And 75,000 Buyouts


In a significant move to downsize the federal workforce, US President Donald Trump, along with his advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has initiated a major restructuring effort. This week alone, 9,500 employees were laid off, while nearly 75,000 workers opted for buyouts under the new administration’s policy. The job cuts primarily affected probationary employees with less than a year of service, as they have fewer employment protections.

Scale of Workforce Reductions

The layoffs have impacted key federal agencies, with thousands of workers dismissed across various departments. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) reportedly advised agencies to release probationary employees, affecting both short-term hires and contract workers. The cuts have been widespread, targeting departments such as the Interior, Energy, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been largely shut down under Trump’s directive, leading to the dismissal of probationary employees and contract workers.

The Department of Agriculture saw 3,400 employees dismissed, primarily from the US Forest Service. The CDC laid off 1,300 staffers, while the Department of Energy saw between 1,200 and 2,000 employees let go. More than 1,000 employees were laid off at the Department of Veterans Affairs, which serves millions of military veterans.

Justification for the Layoffs

Trump and Musk argue that the federal government is too large, inefficient, and burdened by excessive waste and fraud. The US government currently faces a $36 trillion national debt and ran a $1.8 trillion deficit last year. The administration sees these job cuts as necessary steps toward government reform and financial sustainability. Trump has also indicated that agencies such as the Department of Education, which dismissed 160 recent hires, could be entirely dismantled if Congress approves the proposal.

Impact on Federal Agencies

The scale of the cuts has raised concerns about how federal agencies will continue to function effectively. The General Services Administration terminated about 100 employees, affecting federal real estate management. The IRS, which employs over 80,000 people, is expected to lay off thousands more in the coming weeks. The layoffs also extend to the Office of Personnel Management, Small Business Administration, and the Department of Education, further disrupting key services.

Broader Economic and Political Implications

With over 2.3 million federal employees, these cuts represent a significant restructuring of the federal workforce. While supporters see it as a move toward reducing government overreach, critics argue that the cuts may compromise essential services, from environmental protection to education and healthcare. The long-term effects remain uncertain, but these reductions will undoubtedly have widespread ramifications on government operations, economic stability, and public services.

Read More : Who is Tahawwur Rana? Donald Trump Approves Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack ‘Evil’ Accuse

Filed under

musk Trump

