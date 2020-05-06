Massive fire broke out on Tuesday night at the 45-storey Abbco residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE government media office confirmed that the outbreak was controlled but the firefighters, whereas seven people were reported for minor injuries. Abbco residential tower is situated in the Sharjah’s Al Nahda area in the UAE. Injured residents were immediately taken to the hospital, government media office tweeted.

No casualties reported in the neighbouring building, authorities had evacuated five-building near the Abbco tower. However, the cars parked in the parking area in front of the building were damaged due to debris fell on them. Sharjah Civil Defence controlled the situation and prevent it from escalating, Director of Sharjah Civil Defence Col. Sami Khamis Al Naqbi said that the fire broke out around 9 PM, according to the local time.

Khaleeja Times report said that many fire trucks, several drones and a team of firefighters managed to control massive fire outbreak that ravaged 45 storey building in a very posh area of UAE. Director of Sharjah Civil Defence No immediate cause has been reported for the massive fire at the tower. Col Dr Al Zoud said that the temporary accommodation will be provided to the residents, they are in contact with th building owner and authorities. He said that the is examine how many flats have been got affected. Abbco residential tower has 45 floors out of which 36 were used as residential floors which has 12 floors each.

