Massive Fire Erupts At Jacksonville Airport Parking Garage, Delays Over 30 Flights

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, officials confirmed there were no injuries or casualties reported. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

A massive fire broke out in the multistory parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on Friday, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the airport and delay more than 30 flights, according to reports.

A massive fire broke out in the multistory parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on Friday, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the airport and delay more than 30 flights, according to reports.

The blaze, which erupted in the Hourly Parking Garage, quickly engulfed several vehicles, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Dramatic video footage circulating online showed flames spreading across parked cars as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) crews were immediately dispatched and launched a full-scale operation to extinguish the fire. As a precaution, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) blocked both inbound and outbound access roads to the airport.

“Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon,” airport officials announced on X. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, officials confirmed there were no injuries or casualties reported. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The fire caused major disruption to air travel, with more than 30 flights delayed. Frustrated passengers took to social media to share their experience, with one X user writing:

“Walking out of Jacksonville Airport and the parking structure is on fire. Tires exploding, but people thought bombs are going off. No bombs, just tires.”

This incident comes just weeks after a Delta Air Lines engine fire forced the evacuation of Flight 1213 at Orlando International Airport. The Airbus A330, scheduled to fly to Atlanta on April 21, caught fire while still at the gate.

As investigations continue, travelers flying through Jacksonville are advised to check with their airlines for updates and allow extra time for airport transit once operations resume.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan Conflict Distracts From China Challenge, Not In US Interest: Expert