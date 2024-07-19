Massive Fires Engulf Two Oil Tankers Near Singapore, Prompting Extensive Rescue Operations

Two large oil tankers erupted in flames on Friday in the waters near Singapore, the world’s largest refuelling port, leading to a dramatic rescue operation that included airlifting crew members to safety.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported that the incident was first flagged at 6:15 a.m. (2215 GMT), involving the Singapore-flagged tanker, Hafnia Nile, and the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker, Ceres I. The ships were located approximately 55 kilometers northeast of Pedra Branca, an island on the eastern approach to the Singapore Straits.

A helicopter swiftly evacuated two crew members from the scene, transporting them to Singapore General Hospital. The MPA has not yet provided further details on their condition.

In a social media statement, the Singapore Navy confirmed that the frigate RSS Supreme had successfully rescued the crews from both vessels and was offering medical assistance. Images released by the Navy depict dense black smoke billowing from one of the tankers and crew members being rescued from liferafts and flown to the hospital. The cause of the fires remains unknown.

Simultaneously, Malaysia’s maritime enforcement agency initiated a search and rescue operation at the location of the burning tankers. The country’s department of environment has been alerted to prepare for potential oil spills as a precautionary measure.

The Hafnia Nile, a Panamax tanker with a capacity of 74,000 deadweight tons, was carrying approximately 300,000 barrels of naphtha, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG. The specific cargo of the Ceres I, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) with a 300,000 deadweight ton capacity, has not been disclosed. However, tracking data indicated it had recently transported Iranian crude oil between March and April. Sources also revealed that Ceres I has been involved in shipping Iranian and Venezuelan oil to China in recent years. Attempts to reach its China-based owner for comment were unsuccessful.

Singapore, renowned as Asia’s premier oil trading hub and the world’s largest bunkering port, lies at a critical juncture for global maritime trade routes between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The waters around the city-state are some of the busiest in the world, making incidents such as these particularly significant.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to contain the fires and mitigate any environmental impact resulting from potential oil spills. Further updates are awaited as investigations continue.