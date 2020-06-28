Law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested hundreds of women and students who were protesting against incidents of enforced disappearances of the people of Sindh.

Police, paramilitary rangers and other law enforcement agencies arrested several men and women, including students protesting against enforced disappearances in Sindh from Karachi press club on Saturday.

According to sources, the late crowd including family members of the victims gathered at the Karachi press club to hold a peaceful protest against illegal arrests and enforced disappearances of their loved ones.

According to details when protesters started chanting slogans against enforced disappearances, a large number of Police, Paramilitary Rangers, and plainclothes personnel of intelligence agencies attacked peaceful protesters. They baton charged and tortured elderly men, women, young girls and students.

Many were injured. Security forces manhandled girls and threw them into police mobile vehicles and were shifted to an unknown place.

It is learned that since the last two weeks, more than 200 Sindhis and Mohajirs belonging to MQM and different groups of Jiye Sindh have been arrested by Paramilitary Rangers and other law enforcement agencies in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

No arrested person was presented before any court of law, said sources.

