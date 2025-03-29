Thousands flooded the streets of Istanbul in one of the largest protests Turkey has seen in over a decade, voicing their opposition to the jailing of Istanbul Mayor.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Istanbul on Saturday in one of the largest protests Turkey has seen in over a decade, voicing their opposition to the jailing of Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul and key rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters reported. The protest, organised by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), gathered at Maltepe, on the Asian side of Istanbul, in a rally demanding “Freedom for Imamoglu.”

Imamoglu, who was detained last week and subsequently jailed pending trial on corruption charges, has become a symbol of resistance against the Erdogan administration, which critics claim is using the judicial system to silence political rivals. The rally’s crowd, which appeared to be one of the largest in recent years, chanted slogans and waved Turkish flags as they called for Imamoglu’s immediate release.

In a message read out to the crowd, Imamoglu expressed his unwavering resolve. “I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united. The nation is united against the oppressor,” Imamoglu’s letter stated, drawing cheers from the crowd. “They can put me in jail and try me as much as they want, the nation has shown that it will crush all traps and plots.”

The protests have spread across Turkey, with demonstrators voicing frustration at the Erdogan government’s handling of the case. Since Imamoglu’s detention, opposition groups, rights organisations, and several Western governments have condemned the charges, claiming they are politically motivated and aimed at eliminating a strong electoral opponent to Erdogan. Despite the growing public outcry, the government denies any influence over the judiciary, asserting that Turkey’s courts are independent.

Protests and Detentions Continue

The protests have largely remained peaceful, though tensions have escalated. According to government officials, nearly 1,900 individuals have been detained for participating in the demonstrations, with at least 260 facing jail time as of Thursday, the report stated. Despite the crackdown, the protests show no signs of abating, with opposition leaders continuing to call for early elections, citing the government’s loss of legitimacy in the wake of Imamoglu’s detention.

“If justice is silent, the people will speak,” read one banner in the crowd, according to Reuters. The rally also witnessed speeches by CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, who demanded Imamoglu’s release and called for early elections. He criticised the charges against the mayor as baseless and accused the Erdogan administration of attempting to stifle political dissent. “Millions of Turks are seeking Imamoglu’s release and an election,” Ozel reportedly told the crowd, adding that the government’s actions had led to widespread political and economic turmoil.

Erdogan Dismisses Protests, Financial Impact Worsens

President Erdogan, who has maintained a strong grip on Turkish politics for more than two decades, dismissed the protests as a “show” and warned the opposition to stop “provoking” the public. According to the report, Turkish financial assets have plunged and the Turkish lira has come under significant pressure following Imamoglu’s detention, forcing the central bank to use reserves to stabilise the currency.

