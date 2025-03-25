Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Massive Protests Sweep Turkey For 6th Night As Erdogan Says ‘Show’ Will End

In a recent address, President Erdogan said citizens would feel regret for the "evil" done to the country once the "show" fades away.

Massive Protests Sweep Turkey For 6th Night As Erdogan Says 'Show' Will End

In a recent address, President Erdogan said citizens would feel regret for the evil done to the country once the show fades away.


Massive protests have swept Turkey for six consecutive nights following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and potential presidential candidate, foreign media reported. The demonstrations, initially sparked by Imamoglu’s detention on corruption charges, have reportedly evolved into widespread expressions of dissent against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration.

Nationwide Demonstrations

Since Imamoglu’s arrest on March 19, protesters have gathered in cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Eskisehir, despite government bans on public gatherings. The largest crowds convened in Istanbul’s Saraçhane Park, near city hall, where demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans and demanded Imamoglu’s release, Reuters reported. According to the Associated Press, the protests, though largely peaceful, have led to over 1,100 detentions, including of journalists, opposition politicians, and activists.

Terming the protests “street terrorism”, President Erdogan has accused the opposition of instigating unrest. In a recent address, he said citizens would feel regret for the “evil” done to the country once the “show” fades away, according to Reuters. The Erdogan-led government has stressed that the judiciary is independent and that actions against Imamoglu were based on legal grounds.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including those from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), have vowed to continue protests until Imamoglu’s release, arguing that charges against him are politically motivated and aim to suppress democratic processes. 

Filed under

Ekrem Imamoglu Erdogan Istanbul Mayor Jailed Protests in Turkey turkey protests

