Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
Massive Rallies Across South Korea as Court Prepares to Rule on President Yoon’s Impeachment

In central Seoul, tens of thousands of anti-Yoon demonstrators gathered in a major square, demanding his immediate removal from office.

(Reuters Photo)


South Koreans thronged the streets of the capital in large numbers on Saturday as the country braced for a landmark ruling on whether impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial martial law declaration disqualifies him from office, Reuters reported.

The court is expected to make its decision in the coming days, a ruling that could have profound political and economic consequences.

In central Seoul, tens of thousands of anti-Yoon demonstrators gathered in a major square, demanding his immediate removal from office, the report said, adding that thousands of Yoon supporters simultaneously flooded a nearby avenue, waving South Korean and American flags, calling for his reinstatement.

The opposition Democratic Party claimed that over one million people attended the anti-Yoon rally, while the police estimated the crowd at 43,000.

The protests are a direct response to Yoon’s declaration of martial law, which, along with his subsequent criminal trial for insurrection, has divided the nation along ideological lines.

ALSO READ: Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

