Massive Russian Suicide Drone Swarm Targets Ukraine in One of War’s Largest Attacks

More than 70 Russian suicide drones have entered Ukrainian airspace, marking one of the largest drone swarm attacks since the start of the war. A newly released image by Shahed Tracker reveals the direction from which last night’s strikes originated, highlighting the scale and intensity of the assault.

BREAKING: Advertisement · Scroll to continue More than 70 Russian suicide drones just entered Ukrainian airspace. The picture shows the direction from which last night’s drone strikes came. It was one of the largest Russian drone swarm attacks of the war. pic.twitter.com/9PpCURMEoS Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 19, 2025

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Zelensky Agrees To Pause Strikes On Russian Energy After Hour-Long Call With Trump