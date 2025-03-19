Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Massive Russian Suicide Drone Swarm Targets Ukraine in One of War’s Largest Attacks

More than 70 Russian suicide drones swarmed into Ukrainian airspace overnight, launching one of the largest aerial assaults of the war. A newly released image traces the attack’s origin, underscoring the scale of the strike.

Over 70 Russian suicide drones hit Ukraine in one of the war’s largest attacks. A new image shows the strike's origin and scale.


More than 70 Russian suicide drones have entered Ukrainian airspace, marking one of the largest drone swarm attacks since the start of the war. A newly released image by Shahed Tracker reveals the direction from which last night’s strikes originated, highlighting the scale and intensity of the assault.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Zelensky Agrees To Pause Strikes On Russian Energy After Hour-Long Call With Trump

