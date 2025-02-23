Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Massive USAID Job Cuts: Trump Administration Eliminates 2,000 Jobs, Halts Foreign Aid

The layoffs mark a major escalation in the administration’s monthlong push to overhaul the agency, which has already faced headquarters closures in Washington and the suspension of thousands of U.S. aid and development programs worldwide.

Donald Trump


The Trump administration has announced a sweeping reduction of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) workforce, eliminating 2,000 positions and placing nearly all remaining staff on administrative leave worldwide. The move follows a federal court ruling allowing the administration to proceed with its staff cuts, despite legal challenges from USAID employees.

A ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Sunday cleared the way for mass reductions across the agency. Nichols, who was nominated by President Trump, declined to extend a temporary stay on the layoffs, allowing the administration to move forward with its restructuring plans. Internal notices sent to USAID employees confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. EST on February 23, 2025, all direct-hire personnel except those deemed essential for mission-critical functions, leadership, or specific designated programswould be placed on administrative leave.

The Impact?

The decision is expected to have significant ramifications for USAID’s global operations, which provide humanitarian assistance, foreign aid, and development programs in dozens of countries. Critics argue the move will cripple key international initiatives and diminish U.S. influence abroad. However, the Trump administration has defended the decision as part of broader efforts to cut costs and streamline government operations.

The layoffs mark a major escalation in the administration’s monthlong push to overhaul the agency, which has already faced headquarters closures in Washington and the suspension of thousands of U.S. aid and development programs worldwide. President Trump and his chief budget adviser, Elon Musk, have labeled foreign assistance programs as wasteful and accused them of advancing a liberal agenda. The administration has also moved to freeze foreign aid, arguing that taxpayer dollars should be spent domestically rather than on international development projects.

Overseas Concern

For USAID employees stationed overseas, the situation remains uncertain. The agency has assured affected personnel that they will retain access to government systems and diplomatic resources until they can return home. Notices issued to workers indicate that those placed on leave abroad will receive voluntary agency-funded return travel and other benefits.

Judge Nichols expressed concern over the risks posed to USAID workers in high-risk areas, particularly those who may be cut off from government communications. However, he stated that he was reassured by the administration’s commitment to providing emergency communication tools, including two-way radios and a phone app with a panic button for immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that hundreds of USAID contractors have also received termination notices, adding to the growing uncertainty surrounding the agency’s future. As the restructuring continues, affected employees await further guidance on their employment status and the broader implications for U.S. foreign aid programs worldwide.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Ready To Leave’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers To Resign For Ukraine’s Peace And Security

