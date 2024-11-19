Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Matt Gaetz Pleads Not Guilty As Allegation Of Sexual Assault Resurface



Matt Gaetz Pleads Not Guilty As Allegation Of Sexual Assault Resurface

In a recent allegation against Matt Gaetz, two women have testified before the House of Representatives ethics committee against the former congressman. The legal representative for the two women confirmed during an interview that Gaetz had paid the women to sexually engage with them

According to a report by ABC News, both the women were legally of age; however, that had informed the lawmakers about witnessing the former congressman sexually engaging with a 17-year-old minor at an event.

Gaets had recently stepped down from his role as Florida’s Republican representative last week after he was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the post of US Attorney General. This had effectively terminated the inquiry on the case despite the several calls for transparency.

No reports released

According to reports, the House has still not released the investigation report to the public or the US Senate, which particularly holds the power to confirm or deny his appointment. Joel Leppard, a Florida attorney, gave testimony to ABC News today. “Just to be clear, both of your clients testified that they were paid by [then] Representative Gaetz to have sex?” Leppard was asked by interviewer Juju Chang.

Joel Leppard recently told Chang, “That’s correct. The House was very clear about that and went through each. They essentially put the Venmo payments on the screen and asked about them. And my clients repeatedly testified, ‘What was this payment for?’ ‘That was for sex.”
Leppard further disclosed that one of the clients also informed the House committee that they had also spotted the former congressman engaging in sexual activity with her 17-year-old friend at a gathering in July 2017. Leppard has urged for his clients identities to be kept undisclosed. Nonetheless, Gaetz has pleaded not guilty across all investigations of sexual misconduct.

