Sunday, August 18, 2024

Mauritius National Assembly Speaker Adrien Duval Calls On Vice President Dhankhar, Stresses Strong Bilateral Relations

Mauritius National Assembly Speaker Adrien Duval Calls On Vice President Dhankhar, Stresses Strong Bilateral Relations

The Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, Adrien Charles Duval, called on Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice President’s Enclave on Saturday and emphasised the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Their discussions highlighted the importance of continued Parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Dhankar said, “The Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, H.E. Adrien Charles Duval, called on the Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President’s Enclave today. Both leaders underlined the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius, anchored in shared history, culture, language, kinship and values. Discussions highlighted the importance of continued Parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations.”

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister welcomed Duval.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleasure to welcome Mauritius’ National Assembly Speaker Adrien Charles Duval. Recalled my recent visit to Mauritius as we discussed further strengthening of India-Mauritius partnership.”

Duval called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Congratulating Duval on his appointment as the Speaker, Birla was happy to note that his first State visit was to India after being elected as the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly. Birla described the visit as proof of the strength and uniqueness of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Must Read: UK: Fire Breaks Out At Somerset House In London

He hoped that under the leadership of Duval, cooperation between India and Mauritius in international parliamentary fora such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will continue to expand.

Referring to the celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day, Birla said that at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of Indian families hoisted the National Flag at their homes under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan.

He added that this campaign is a reflection of the dedication of crores of Indians towards the realization of Viksit Bharat. Referring to the success of parliamentary democracy in India, Birla observed that the Constitution is the strength and soul of the nation.

Also Read: UAE’s First Satellite Launched By Bayanat, Yahsat

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

addBlock

Recent Post

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On...

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox