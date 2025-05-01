Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • How Workers Worldwide Marked May Day With Protests Against Inequality, Trump’s Trade Policies

How Workers Worldwide Marked May Day With Protests Against Inequality, Trump’s Trade Policies

From Asia to the Americas, workers took to the streets on May Day to voice their demands for fair wages, job security and economic justice.

How Workers Worldwide Marked May Day With Protests Against Inequality, Trump’s Trade Policies

From Asia to the Americas, workers took to the streets on May Day to voice their demands for fair wages, job security and economic justice.


From Asia to the Americas, workers took to the streets on May Day to voice their demands for fair wages, job security and greater economic justice—many united by a shared anxiety over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and their global impact, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

International Workers’ Day, celebrated annually on May 1, brought together millions of people in rallies from Tokyo and Taipei to Los Angeles and New York. While the themes varied by region, a central concern threaded through many demonstrations: fear that Trump’s agenda, including new tariffs, could destabilise economies and cost jobs, the report said.

Tokyo

Demonstrators called for higher wages, better gender equality, health care reform, and an end to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. A float in the city’s labour parade featured a Trump-like doll, underscoring the U.S. president’s presence in global labour discussions.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognised,” Junko Kuramochi, a member of a Tokyo mothers’ group, told AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, lamented the rising cost of imported materials and worsening competition for contracts, telling the publication, “Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest”. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Taipei

According to the report, about 2,500 union members marched through the city, warning of the potential fallout from new U.S. tariffs. President Lai Ching-te acknowledged the issue and announced a NT$410 billion ($12.8 billion) bill to protect jobs and support industry, AP reported. “This is why we hope that the government can propose plans to protect the rights of laborers,” union leader Carlos Wang reportedly said, as protesters carried a car cutout with Trump’s photo mounted on top.

Manila

Thousands gathered near the presidential palace to demand wage increases and stronger protections for local industries. Protest leader Mong Palatino reportedly cautioned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” posed a threat to Filipino jobs.

Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto personally greeted crowds gathered at Jakarta’s National Monument Park. “The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” he said to loud cheers, according to AP. An estimated total of about 200,000 workers were expected to join protests across the country, demanding the end of outsourcing rules and better protections for domestic and migrant workers, the report said, citing estimates from he Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

Turkey

May Day protests centered around the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who was jailed in March. According to AP, authorities shut down public transit and restricted access to central Istanbul, leading to at least 200 arrests near Taksim Square, including several lawyers. The square has long been a symbolic—and now heavily restricted—location for labour rallies.

Los Angeles

Meanwhile, the US city of Los Angeles prepared for one of the largest May Day rallies in the world, expected to draw tens of thousands. Demonstrators there reportedly carried a banner reading, “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite!”

April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents 2 million workers in the U.S., told AP, “We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth — an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers”.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

Filed under


newsx

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into...
ITER announced the assemb

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global...
Nick Cannon

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I...
Olympians Satwiksairaj Ra

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long...
newsx

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report
2025 Tony Awards Nominati

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into...

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global Nuclear Fusion Project Crosses Major Milestone

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global...

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long Overdue’

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long...

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

Entertainment

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera- Watch!

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera-

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After