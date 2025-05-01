From Asia to the Americas, workers took to the streets on May Day to voice their demands for fair wages, job security and economic justice.

From Asia to the Americas, workers took to the streets on May Day to voice their demands for fair wages, job security and greater economic justice—many united by a shared anxiety over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and their global impact, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

International Workers’ Day, celebrated annually on May 1, brought together millions of people in rallies from Tokyo and Taipei to Los Angeles and New York. While the themes varied by region, a central concern threaded through many demonstrations: fear that Trump’s agenda, including new tariffs, could destabilise economies and cost jobs, the report said.

Tokyo

Demonstrators called for higher wages, better gender equality, health care reform, and an end to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. A float in the city’s labour parade featured a Trump-like doll, underscoring the U.S. president’s presence in global labour discussions.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognised,” Junko Kuramochi, a member of a Tokyo mothers’ group, told AP.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, lamented the rising cost of imported materials and worsening competition for contracts, telling the publication, “Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest”. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Taipei

According to the report, about 2,500 union members marched through the city, warning of the potential fallout from new U.S. tariffs. President Lai Ching-te acknowledged the issue and announced a NT$410 billion ($12.8 billion) bill to protect jobs and support industry, AP reported. “This is why we hope that the government can propose plans to protect the rights of laborers,” union leader Carlos Wang reportedly said, as protesters carried a car cutout with Trump’s photo mounted on top.

Manila

Thousands gathered near the presidential palace to demand wage increases and stronger protections for local industries. Protest leader Mong Palatino reportedly cautioned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” posed a threat to Filipino jobs.

Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto personally greeted crowds gathered at Jakarta’s National Monument Park. “The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” he said to loud cheers, according to AP. An estimated total of about 200,000 workers were expected to join protests across the country, demanding the end of outsourcing rules and better protections for domestic and migrant workers, the report said, citing estimates from he Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

Turkey

May Day protests centered around the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who was jailed in March. According to AP, authorities shut down public transit and restricted access to central Istanbul, leading to at least 200 arrests near Taksim Square, including several lawyers. The square has long been a symbolic—and now heavily restricted—location for labour rallies.

Los Angeles

Meanwhile, the US city of Los Angeles prepared for one of the largest May Day rallies in the world, expected to draw tens of thousands. Demonstrators there reportedly carried a banner reading, “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite!”

April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents 2 million workers in the U.S., told AP, “We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth — an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers”.

