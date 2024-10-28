McDonald’s Popular ‘Quarter Pounder’ Returns, Now Without Onions Amid E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

The outbreak, which began in late September, has resulted in the hospitalization of 22 individuals, with one reported fatality in Colorado.

After a significant health scare linked to E. coli infections, McDonald’s has announced that its popular Quarter Pounders will return to the menus at hundreds of restaurants. This decision follows an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has largely ruled out beef patties as the contamination source. Instead, evidence points to slivered onions from a Colorado Springs facility operated by Taylor Farms, McDonald’s primary onion supplier, as the likely cause of the outbreak.

The Outbreak and Immediate Response

The outbreak, which began in late September, has resulted in the hospitalization of 22 individuals, with one reported fatality in Colorado. The CDC has reported cases across 13 states, with Colorado recording the highest number of cases at 26, followed by Montana with 13, and several other states affected in smaller numbers. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, including fever, vomiting, and severe dehydration, developed within a day or two for most patients after consuming contaminated food, making this outbreak particularly challenging for public health authorities.

As a safety measure, McDonald’s swiftly removed Quarter Pounders from menus in affected states, which primarily included the Midwest and Mountain regions. To protect consumer health, the company also ceased sourcing onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility indefinitely and removed all slivered onions from these locations.

Beef Patties Cleared; Focus Shifts to Onion Supply Chain

Following concerns about potential beef contamination, the Colorado Department of Agriculture conducted thorough testing on fresh and frozen beef patties from McDonald’s restaurants across the state. These samples were found to be free of E. coli, eliminating beef as the outbreak’s source. This clearance led McDonald’s to focus further on the onion supply chain, particularly slivered onions sourced from Taylor Farms, which were used in the affected Quarter Pounders.

Taylor Farms responded by initiating a voluntary recall of onions from the Colorado facility and has been actively collaborating with the FDA and CDC to ensure that any potentially contaminated products are removed from circulation. Additionally, other major fast-food chains, including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Burger King, have also pulled onions from their menus in select locations as a precautionary measure.

McDonald’s Resumes Quarter Pounder Sales Without Onions

With beef patties cleared and contaminated onions removed, McDonald’s is set to reintroduce the Quarter Pounder at the 900 restaurants that previously received onions from the affected Taylor Farms facility. To ensure customer safety, the burgers will be served without slivered onions until further notice. “The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain,” stated Cesar Piña, McDonald’s North America Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Legal and Financial Repercussions

This outbreak has not only impacted customer health but also McDonald’s financial standing. The company’s shares have declined by over 7.5% since the CDC initially announced the outbreak. McDonald’s also faces multiple lawsuits from customers who fell ill after eating the affected burgers, as well as ongoing scrutiny from federal health agencies. These challenges arrive during a period of increasing competition among fast-food giants, as McDonald’s and its competitors contend with rising operational costs and efforts to appeal to value-conscious customers amid economic uncertainty.

As the CDC continues to investigate the outbreak, McDonald’s reassures customers of its commitment to safety and transparency. With rigorous safety protocols in place and renewed attention to its supply chain, McDonald’s aims to restore consumer confidence in its offerings. The FDA and CDC advise anyone who has recently consumed a Quarter Pounder and experiences E. coli symptoms—such as diarrhea, fever, or vomiting—to seek medical attention promptly.

