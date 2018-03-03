Monica Lewinsky former White House intern turned activist expressed in a personal essay in Vanity Fair on the 20th anniversary of Kenneth Starr's investigation into former President Bill Clinton. Writing on the social movement, Me Too campaign is empathised how the movement has changed her perspective on 1998.

Lewinsky also says that there was an "inappropriate abuse of authority" between her and Clinton, who was 49 years old at the time the sexual relationship began

She further goes on to say that other women who speak out against begin victimised by men of super helm have helped her immensely and how “pernicious conspiracies of silence that have long protected powerful men when it comes to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and abuse of power.” Her endurance was visible in her essay where she wrote, ”Through all of this, during the past several months, I have been repeatedly reminded of a powerful Mexican proverb: ‘They tried to bury us; they didn’t know we were seeds.” Lewinsky also says that there was an “inappropriate abuse of authority” between her and Clinton, who was 49 years old at the time the sexual relationship began.

Me Too campaign which gained light in October 2017 with a hashtag #Metoo on social media to help to transcend the recurring prevalence of sexual harassment and assault, especially in the workplace. The campaign resulted in the innumerable revelation of sexual misconduct by American film producer, Harvey Weinstein. In October 2017, following sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein, he was dismissed from his company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

