MEA: No Consular Access Requested as Canada Arrests Fourth Indian in Nijjar Case

The fourth Indian who was involved in the murder of Hardeep singh Nijjar in Canada has been finally taken to custody. Hradeep singh Nijjar who was declared a terrorist by the Indian authorities in 2020 was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Surrey, Canada. According to the evidences, it is said that it was a well planned attack carried by six people.

On Friday, Speaking during a press conference on the matter, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Canada has not formally conveyed about the arrest and India has not yet received any consular access request.

On being asked about the fourth Indian arrested by Canada in the Nijjar killing, Jaiswal stated, “We have seen reports of the fourth person being arrested. We have not been formally conveyed of it. So far, we have not received any consular access request as well.”

Who is the Fourth convict?

The fourth suspect in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 22-year old Amandeep Singh, appeared via telephone due to technical difficulties for his first court appearance at Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.

Singh has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as announced by the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was already in custody in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges, according to IHIT.

Dozens of supporters for Sikh activist Nijjar held signs outside the Surrey courthouse condemning the men charged in connection to the killing.

What was the Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case?

The Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case involves the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh community leader in Canada, who was found dead in his car on June 18, 2023, outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Nijjar was an advocate for Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh state, and his murder has sparked significant controversy and tension between Canada and India. Canadian authorities are investigating the murder, amid allegations of potential involvement by foreign actors.

All 4 convicts arrested

On Friday, the fourth convict has been arrested, but on May 3 IHIT investigators arrested three Indian nationals – Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh – for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

