Measles Cases In US Hit Highest Since 1992, First Deaths In A Decade Reported: What Is Drawing This Surge?

Measles cases are surging across the United States, reaching levels not seen in over 30 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,319 confirmed cases spanning 39 states, marking the highest count since 1992. This year also saw the first measles-related deaths in a decade, with two children and one adult succumbing to the virus.

US measles cases hit highest since 1992 with 1,319 cases and first deaths in a decade, CDC reports rising outbreak. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 26, 2025 00:59:27 IST

Measles is back to US and breaking old times records. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday released a data set revealling that the cases of measles are breaking breaking records not seen in over three decades. as the cases climb rapidly. According to the date US has now 1319 confired cased of measles across 39 states. CDC says this is highest number since 1992.

First Measles Deaths Reported in a Decade

The data further reveals that the current number of cases is more than 4.5 times greater than last year’s total of 285 cases. This year only the outbreak has led to the deaths of two children and one adult this year which importanly are the first measles-related fatalities in the country in a decade.

The CDC warns that measles can be deadly. It has reported that about one to three out of every 1,000 children infected can die from respiratory or neurological complications. 

“The deaths we’re seeing this year highlight the serious risk posed by measles, particularly to unvaccinated populations,” a CDC spokesperson said.

What is Drawing the Measles Uptick in US?

Data from the CDC indicate that 92% of this year’s cases of measles are among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. This trend of decreasing vaccination rates in recent years is seen as worrying.

Elimination of measles in the US was confirmed in 2000, primarily because of a highly effective vaccination program. Nonetheless, vaccination levels among children have declined, based on CDC statistics. The proportion of kindergarteners up to date with state-mandated vaccinations fell from 95% during the 2019-2020 school year to below 93% during the 2023-2024 school year.

Public health professionals highlight that 95% vaccination is required to ensure herd immunity. The existing levels ensure that approximately 280,000 kindergarteners, or 7.3% , are susceptible to infection from measles.

Measles Vaccine Reccomendations

Measles has been treated with the vaccines in US since 1963. Before the vaccine was available, nearly every child developed measles by the age of 15. It would result in an estimated 500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations each year. However, the scenario changed after 1960’s with the employment of vaccines.

Currently, the CDC advises children to take two doses of the measles. These are mumps vaccine, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first dose is administered at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second one at 4 to 6 years of age. Accordint to CDC data, one dose gives approximately 93% protection, whereas two doses are 97% protective.

The CDC says that adults who have immunity either through vaccination or past infection do not need booster doses.

Measles

