Thursday, May 1, 2025
'Diseases Know No Borders': Measles Outbreaks Surge Across North America, Spanning Canada and Mexico

Measles outbreaks are surging across the US, Canada and Mexico as cross-border transmission fuels a public health crisis.

‘Diseases Know No Borders’: Measles Outbreaks Surge Across North America, Spanning Canada and Mexico

Measles outbreaks are surging across the US, Canada and Mexico as cross-border transmission fuels a public health crisis.


Measles outbreaks are surging across the United States, Canada and Mexico as cross-border transmission fuels a public health crisis that has already resulted in over 2,500 cases and four deaths, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, quoting officials.

Health authorities are scrambling to contain the spread, especially in border regions where daily travel between countries is common. In El Paso, Texas — now reporting 38 measles cases, the highest in the state outside West Texas — officials say mobility is a major factor in the outbreak.

“Diseases know no borders,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s top public health official, told AP. “As people are mobile, they’re going to be coming and receiving medical attention in El Paso but they may be living in Juarez.”

Just across the border, Ciudad Juarez has reported 14 cases. Though officials there have reportedly said that there’s no direct link to the large Mennonite communities tied to other outbreaks in Chihuahua, they remain on alert. “There is constant concern in Ciudad Juarez … because we have travellers that pass through from across the world,” AP quoted Rogelio Covarrubias, a health official in the city, as saying. “With a possible case of measles without taking precautions, many, many people could be infected.”

In Chihuahua, cases have surged to 786 since mid-February, the report said. Mexican authorities have said the first case was an 8-year-old Mennonite child who contracted the virus while visiting family in Seminole, Texas, then returned to school in Mexico and unknowingly spread the disease.

Strains of measles circulating in Canada, Mexico and the US ‘genetically linked’

According to the report, health experts confirmed that the strains of measles now circulating in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are genetically linked. “This virus was imported, travelling country to country,” Leticia Ruíz, director of prevention and disease control in Chihuahua, told the agency.

The outbreak in Canada began in Ontario and has now reportedly reached 1,020 cases, most concentrated in the province’s southwest region, which borders Michigan. Six out of ten provinces have confirmed cases, with Alberta reporting the second-most at 83, according to AP.

In Michigan, four cases were recently detected in Montcalm County and linked to Ontario. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, has warned that the spread may continue. “If we think about measles as a forest fire, we’ve got these burning embers that are floating in the air right now,” she reportedly said, adding, “Whether those embers result in another wildfire just depends on where they land.”

Concerns over vaccination gaps

Public health officials are especially concerned about vaccination gaps. While the regional MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination rate sits near the recommended 95%, many counties fall short — some schools report rates as low as 30%, AP reported.

In El Paso, where more than half of the cases are in adults — an unusually high proportion — health officials are reportedly offering free vaccinations at malls and parks, regardless of residency. “No questions asked, no matter which side of the border you live on,” Ocaranza said, according to AP.

Measles activity in Americas ‘increased 11-fold’

A World Health Organization report recently warned that measles activity in the Americas has increased eleven-fold over the past year. The region’s “high” risk level now contrasts with the “moderate” threat elsewhere in the world.

The Pan American Health Organization attributes the surge to slippage in immunization efforts. “North and South American countries have struggled to maintain the 95% measles vaccination rate needed to prevent outbreaks,” AP quoted Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the group’s director, as saying.

Containing outbreaks is also expensive: each confirmed measles case costs $30,000 to $50,000 to manage in the U.S., according to Dr. David Sugerman of the CDC.

