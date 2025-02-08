Media Shake-Up: Why Did Trump Administration Replace CNN And NBC With Newsmax In Pentagon Workspaces?

The reshuffling of media access has sparked discussions about press freedom and the administration’s preference for right-leaning outlets.

The Trump administration has announced significant changes to media access at the Pentagon, removing several mainstream news organizations from their designated workspaces.

Among the latest outlets affected are CNN and The Washington Post, which are being replaced by right-wing media organizations.

Pentagon Shuffles Media Access Under New Rotation Policy

The U.S. Department of Defense, now under the leadership of former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, recently introduced a rotating media workspace program. As part of this shift, major news agencies such as The New York Times, NBC News, Politico, and NPR were previously asked to vacate their spots.

Their workspaces were reallocated to New York Post, One America News Network, Huffington Post, and Breitbart News Network.

Following objections from media advocacy groups like the National Press Club, Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot announced further adjustments, expanding the list of displaced outlets.

CNN, The Washington Post, and Others Removed in Favor of Conservative Media

The latest changes include:

The Washington Post being replaced by The Washington Examiner

CNN losing its space to Newsmax

The Hill being replaced by The Free Press

The War Zone making way for The Daily Caller

While these organizations will still have access to the Pentagon, the removal of dedicated workspaces is expected to create logistical hurdles in covering defense-related news.

Pentagon Assures Continued Media Access

Despite these changes, Ullyot reassured reporters that displaced media outlets will remain full members of the Pentagon press corps and retain the same level of access.

“Outlets that vacate spaces currently on loan to them by the Secretary will remain full members of the Pentagon press corps,” Ullyot stated in a letter to news organizations.

Additionally, television networks will be provided with shared storage space for tripods and other large equipment to accommodate their coverage needs.

Media Shake-Up Sparks Debate

The reshuffling of media access has sparked discussions about press freedom and the administration’s preference for right-leaning outlets.

Critics argue that this move limits transparency by favoring specific media organizations, while supporters view it as a step toward diversity in news representation at the Pentagon.

As the policy unfolds, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact coverage of U.S. defense operations and national security.