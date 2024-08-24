Medical Examination For Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Conducted At Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, underwent a medical examination conducted by Dr Asim from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s medical examination was conducted after his lawyers made the request on August 8, seeking a medical examination of former Pakistan PM. The court directed the authorities to conduct a medical checkup of Imran Khan, with a report to be submitted afterwards.

Earlier in March, Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr Samina Niazi, conducted his dental examination and gave her findings to Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan. Niazi, accompanied by the Khan’s lawyers, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Shiraz Ranjha, conducted Imran Khan’s dental check-up at Adiala Jail under the orders issued by the court.

Lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry reported that the dental examination was successfully completed and that the PTI founder’s overall health remains stable, ARY News reported. He mentioned that Aleema Khan has been authorized to make any health-related decisions, including a potential transfer from jail to a hospital if necessary.

The jail superintendent facilitated the medical examination, which was conducted in the presence of both government and personal doctors, according to ARY News report.

Khan (71), who served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, the cypher case, and the unlawful marriage case. His wife has also been behind bars for months, Geo News reported.

The court, however, suspended Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts overturned his convictions in the cypher and iddat cases, respectively, Geo News reported. The chances of Imran Khan’s release from prison further dimmed after the Lahore Police declared his arrest in various cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots, that started after his arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

