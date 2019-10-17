Medina bus accident: The bus was carrying a total of 39 passengers and most of them were expats in the Kingdom and of Asian and Arab citizens. The Madina Police issued helplines numbers immediately after the road accident.

Medina bus accident: As many as thirty-five residents were killed and four others sustained injuries after a private chartered bus collided with an excavator in the western Saudi Arabian city on Wednesday. The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital fro primary treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the fatal accident, reports said.

The bus was carrying a total of 39 passengers and most of them were expats in the Kingdom and of Asian and Arab citizens. The Madina Police issued helplines numbers immediately after the road accident. The number are: Police Station 330 723-1408, Non-Emergency Dispatch 330 723-5190, Station Fax 330 725-7717, EMERGENCIES DIAL 911.

Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

Anguished by the loss of 35 lives in Mediana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families those who died. The prime minister also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In April 2018, four British pilgrims, who were on their way to Makkah, were killed and 12 others injured when their bus collided with a fuel tanker in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, in another accident in January 2017, six UK citizens lost their lives when the minibus they were travelling in faced an accident on their way to Madina.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App