Meena Harris had tweeted in support of the protesting Indian farmers stir and added how all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence. This became contradictory as US Vice President elect niece's called out the Indian govt and compared the Capitol Hill Violence and Farmers stir while US and Joe Biden administration welcomed farm reforms.

American Pop singer Rihanna tweet backing the Indian Farmers stir by sharing a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions has caught too many controversies both globally and in the country and raised eyebrows from all corners. Similarly, climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris support and backing of the farmers’ protest and Twitter, Facebook toxic wars following these stances left India divided.

Delhi Police has begun the probe of the toolkit that was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and the publishing accounts of the toolkit are being investigated is under the radar. Meena Harris had tweeted in support of the protesting Indian farmers stir “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.” Meena Harris further added “This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

This became contradictory as US Vice President elect neice’s called out the Indian govt and compared the Capitol Hill Violence and Farmers stir while US and Joe Biden administration welcomed farm reforms citing peaceful protests are hallmark of democracy. The US administration under President Biden announced their support and encouraged differences between the parties to be resolved “through dialogue”. It becomes more pertinent now that Kamala Harris makes her stance on the farmers protests and the newly enacted farm laws clear.

This isn't just about agricultural policy. It's also about the persecution of a vocal religious minority. It's police violence, militant nationalism, and attacks on labor rights. It's global authoritarianism. Don't tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response. https://t.co/5xzB6pxxA8 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Ypt2h1hWJz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

Also Read: China ‘expels’ US warship from South China Sea; Biden pledges to ‘confront China’s aggression’

Also Read: Kisan Union all-set for ‘Chakka Jam’ across states: 12 Metro stations on alert; police monitor all checkpoints

Sadanand Dhume for the Wall Street Journal wrote that the celebrities, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, are mostly wrong in their supportive stance for the protests.