Meet Krish Arora: The 10-Year-Old Genius With An IQ Higher Than Einstein And Hawking!

In a remarkable display of intellectual prowess, Krish Arora, a 10-year-old British-Indian boy, has achieved an extraordinary IQ of 162, surpassing the widely estimated scores of two of the most brilliant minds in history: Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, whose IQs are thought to have been around 160. This outstanding achievement places Krish in the top 1% of the most intelligent people globally, making him a truly exceptional young prodigy.

Krish’s incredible feat has earned him a spot in Mensa, the prestigious society that brings together the brightest minds from around the world. The young genius is also set to join Queen Elizabeth’s School in September, one of the top grammar schools in the UK, where he will undoubtedly be challenged academically to match his intellectual abilities.

Exceptional Performance in Academics and Music

Known for his academic brilliance, Krish has already demonstrated a mastery of mathematics at an early age. He scored a perfect 100% in his maths exams and found the 11-plus exams “too easy.” When discussing his primary school experience, Krish expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of intellectual stimulation, stating, “Primary school is boring, I don’t learn anything. All we do is multiplication and write sentences all day. I like to do algebra.”

Beyond academics, Krish’s talents extend to music, where he has already made a name for himself as a pianist. The 10-year-old has won several awards in West London musical competitions, often outperforming contestants who are up to four years older than him. His musical abilities are further evidenced by his induction into the prestigious Trinity College of Music’s “Hall of Fame” after completing four piano grades in just six months. Krish currently holds a grade 7 piano certification, which showcases his exceptional musical talent.

Krish’s ability to play complex pieces from memory is another testament to his extraordinary talent. He confidently performs without sheet music, having memorized entire songs—a skill few adults could master, let alone a child his age. His ability to perform under pressure is unmatched; as Krish explained, “I don’t get nervous to perform my music at these competitions because I know that I’m not going to mess up.”

Krish’s intellectual interests extend beyond academics and music. In his free time, he enjoys solving challenging crosswords and puzzles, activities that further develop his problem-solving abilities. Perhaps most notably, Krish has developed a deep passion for chess. His parents, recognizing his natural talent, arranged for him to have a chess teacher. However, Krish has progressed so rapidly that he now regularly outmaneuvers his instructor, demonstrating his remarkable strategic thinking and mental agility.

Recognizing a Genius from a Young Age

Krish’s parents, Mauli and Nischal, who both come from engineering backgrounds, first realized their son’s potential when he was just four years old. His mother, Mauli, who works in IT, recalled how Krish’s abilities were far beyond what was expected for a child his age. “He could read fluently, his spelling was really good, and he has always loved and been good at mathematics,” she said. One of the earliest signs of Krish’s exceptional talent came when, just before his fourth birthday, he completed an entire math book in three hours, tackling complex problems like decimal divisions. By the time he was in year three, Krish finished an entire year’s curriculum in a single day.

Krish Arora’s astounding achievements are only the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey. With his IQ higher than some of the greatest minds in history, exceptional talents in both music and chess, and an insatiable drive for excellence, Krish is certainly a young prodigy to watch. As he embarks on his new academic journey at Queen Elizabeth’s School, there is no telling just how far his intellectual pursuits will take him. The future is indeed bright for this 10-year-old genius.

