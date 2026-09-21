Meet Pakistan’s Hindu-Dominated Village Where Wealth Knows No Bounds

Conversations around the lives of Hindus in Pakistan often bring out mixed opinions in India. Some describe their situation as difficult, while others point out that many communities continue to celebrate their traditions, temples and festivals with complete freedom. A video currently going viral on social media shows one such village in Pakistan, where the Hindu community appears to enjoy a strong and visible presence.

Clean Streets And Grand Homes

The video shows wide, spotless roads and large, well built houses that resemble a modern residential colony. A narrator in the clip tells viewers they are looking at Pakistan’s richest Hindu village, home mostly to Hindu families. He points out that the neatness and width of the lanes instantly set the area apart. A beautifully maintained temple also features prominently, drawing appreciation from many viewers online for its upkeep and design.

Urdu Name Sparks Curiosity

As the camera moves closer to the temple, it captures a nameplate written in Urdu. This single detail triggered a wave of questions and discussion in the comments section, with many users curious about why a temple would carry an Urdu inscription.

Why Is Urdu Common Here?

Several users quickly clarified the confusion. Since Urdu is Pakistan’s national language, it is commonly used on government boards, shop signs, road markers and even religious sites across the country. Having a temple name written in Urdu, they explained, is simply routine practice there rather than anything unusual.

Sindh’s Hindu Population

Reports suggest the village belongs to the Tharparkar district in Pakistan’s Sindh province, one of the regions with the country’s highest concentration of Hindus. Estimates indicate the district’s Hindu population ranges between 70 and 80 percent, and similar videos of the area celebrating festivals and temple worship have surfaced online in the past too.

The Vlogger Behind the Clip

The footage was shared by Harichand Parmar, a Pakistan based vlogger active on Instagram under the handle harichandparmarofficial. He regularly documents the everyday lives, villages and social conditions of Hindu communities in Pakistan. This particular video, showing tidy streets and an organised temple complex, has drawn considerable attention and warmth from viewers in India.

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