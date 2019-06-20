Ravana-1 is the first ever satellite made by Sri Lanka.Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamika two Sri Lankan engineers designed and developed the Sri Lankan satellite.

Sri Lanka’s first ever satellite ‘Raavana-1’, developed by two Sri Lankan engineers, was launched successfully into the orbit this week from the International Space Station(ISS). This satellite made by Sri Lanka was launched inside third batch,known as BIRDS 3 satellites from Nepal and Japan.

Raavana-1 is a cube satellite which measures 11.3 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, and it weighs around 1.05 kg. The Sri Lankan satellite was launched into the orbit on Monday at 3.45 pm(Sri Lanka time).

The satellite was designed and developed by two Sri Lankan engineers- Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamika. These two engineers are currently pursuing space engineering at Japan’s Kyushu Institute of Technology.

The Sri Lankan satellite Raavana-1 was deployed using the JAXA(Japanese Aerospace and Exploration Agency) owned Kibo experiment module.It has been deployed to the 400-km of orbit at an 51.6 degrees of inclination.

On February 18, the Sri Lankan Satellite was handed over to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency .On April 17, Raavana-1 was sent to the International Space Station (ISS), through the assistance of Cygnus-1 spacecraft.

Raavana-1 is expected to capture pictures of Sri Lanka and other surrounding countries.According to the scientists,Raavana-1 will have a lifespan of one and half years and is expected to be active up to five years.

