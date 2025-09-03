LIVE TV
Meet Sultan Hassanal Of Brunei, One Of World's Wealthiest Monarch, Owns Largest Residential Palace, Nephew Is Richest Footballer

Meet Sultan Hassanal Of Brunei, One Of World’s Wealthiest Monarch, Owns Largest Residential Palace, Nephew Is Richest Footballer

For over five decades, he has ruled the small but oil-rich nation. Apart from being Sultan, he also serves as Brunei’s prime minister and holds several top positions in the government.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 15:53:07 IST

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is well-known for his wealth and lavish lifestyle. His estimated net worth is $50 billion and owns a fleet of more than 7,000 luxury cars.

Born on July 15, 1946, Sultan Bolkiah is the son of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III. He was chosen as heir to the throne at a very young age and became the 29th Sultan of Brunei in August 1968. For over five decades, he has ruled the small but oil-rich nation. Apart from being Sultan, he also serves as Brunei’s prime minister and holds several top positions in the government.

He once commissioned the Istana Nurul Iman, a $600 million palace that holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s largest residential palace. The massive complex has reportedly 1,778 rooms, 257 bathrooms, five swimming pools, a mosque, a polo ground, and even space for over 100 cars in its garage.

Bolkiah’s love for cars is unmatched. According to reports, his private collection includes more than 500 Rolls-Royces, alongside Ferraris, Mercedes, Bentleys, Jaguars, and BMWs.

Among his most prized possessions are three of the only five McLaren F1 LM cars ever produced. Apart from cars, the Sultan also owns a fleet of private aircraft, including a Boeing 747-400 reportedly decorated with gold plating.

His taste for luxury even extends to his personal grooming. Reports suggest that he spends nearly $20,000 on a single haircut, flying in his preferred barber from London first class.

In 2024, he welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first bilateral visit to Brunei.

QUICK LINKS