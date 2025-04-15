Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Rome for his canonization, a historic moment that places Carlo alongside towering Catholic figures like Mother Teresa and St. Francis of Assisi.

Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager who combined deep Catholic faith with a passion for technology, will soon become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. His canonization ceremony is scheduled for April 27 in St. Peter’s Square, with Vatican officials hopeful that Pope Francis, still recovering from double pneumonia, will preside.

Carlo, who passed away from leukaemia at the age of 15 in 2006, left a legacy far beyond his years. While learning computer coding languages and building websites to spread the Christian message, Carlo lived what his mother, Antonia Salzano Acutis, describes as the life of an “ordinary” teenager.

“He used to play, have friends, go to school… but his extraordinary quality was that he opened the door of his heart to Jesus and put Him first,” Antonia told Reuters.

A Modern Saint in Track Tops and Trainers

Honouring his last wish, Carlo’s body was moved to Assisi in central Italy, where he lies entombed in a clear-sided casket, dressed in his familiar track top, jeans, and trainers. Since then, the tomb has drawn a steady stream of visitors, many of them young people looking for inspiration in a relatable modern saint.

Carlo’s reputation for holiness grew rapidly after his death, bolstered by reports of miraculous healings attributed to his intercession. Church officials have documented two such miracles — the recovery of a 4-year-old Brazilian boy suffering from a severe pancreatic disorder, and the healing of a 21-year-old Costa Rican woman who survived a near-fatal bicycle accident. In both cases, the families had prayed to Carlo for help, and their stories have since become key milestones in the Church’s recognition of his sainthood.

“The world is showing great interest in this young man,” said Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi. “It starts with his smile. Carlo gives young people a living image of what it means to be joyfully Christian.”

A Faith Lived with Simplicity

Despite his growing fame, Carlo was known for his humility and charity. He often urged his parents to help the poor and lived a simple life.

“If I wanted to buy two pairs of shoes, he said no — one is enough,” his mother recalled.

Faith, Fame, and Challenges

Carlo’s story has also attracted controversy, with purported relics — parts of his clothes and even bodily remains — reportedly surfacing for sale online, particularly on auction sites like eBay. Church leaders have denounced these sales, calling them “horrible” and urging authorities to intervene.

In Assisi, young pilgrims continue to gather, drawn by Carlo’s story.

“I felt great emotion seeing a boy younger than me who lived a happy life, despite his sickness,” said Emanuele Iaquaniello, an 18-year-old visitor.

“I was left dumbfounded by such great faith at his age,” added Lorenzo Dalia, another 18-year-old pilgrim.

Carlo’s canonization is not only a significant moment for the Catholic Church, but also a powerful reminder that even in the digital age, faith can flourish in the hearts of the young.

