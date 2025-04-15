Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom

Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Rome for his canonization, a historic moment that places Carlo alongside towering Catholic figures like Mother Teresa and St. Francis of Assisi.

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom


Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager who combined deep Catholic faith with a passion for technology, will soon become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. His canonization ceremony is scheduled for April 27 in St. Peter’s Square, with Vatican officials hopeful that Pope Francis, still recovering from double pneumonia, will preside.

Carlo, who passed away from leukaemia at the age of 15 in 2006, left a legacy far beyond his years. While learning computer coding languages and building websites to spread the Christian message, Carlo lived what his mother, Antonia Salzano Acutis, describes as the life of an “ordinary” teenager.

“He used to play, have friends, go to school… but his extraordinary quality was that he opened the door of his heart to Jesus and put Him first,” Antonia told Reuters.

A Modern Saint in Track Tops and Trainers

Honouring his last wish, Carlo’s body was moved to Assisi in central Italy, where he lies entombed in a clear-sided casket, dressed in his familiar track top, jeans, and trainers. Since then, the tomb has drawn a steady stream of visitors, many of them young people looking for inspiration in a relatable modern saint.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Rome for his canonization, a historic moment that places Carlo alongside towering Catholic figures like Mother Teresa and St. Francis of Assisi.

Carlo’s reputation for holiness grew rapidly after his death, bolstered by reports of miraculous healings attributed to his intercession. Church officials have documented two such miracles — the recovery of a 4-year-old Brazilian boy suffering from a severe pancreatic disorder, and the healing of a 21-year-old Costa Rican woman who survived a near-fatal bicycle accident. In both cases, the families had prayed to Carlo for help, and their stories have since become key milestones in the Church’s recognition of his sainthood.

In both cases, the families prayed for Carlo’s help. Vatican authorities confirmed these miracles as part of the rigorous process leading to his sainthood.

“The world is showing great interest in this young man,” said Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi. “It starts with his smile. Carlo gives young people a living image of what it means to be joyfully Christian.”

A Faith Lived with Simplicity

Despite his growing fame, Carlo was known for his humility and charity. He often urged his parents to help the poor and lived a simple life.

“If I wanted to buy two pairs of shoes, he said no — one is enough,” his mother recalled.

Faith, Fame, and Challenges

Carlo’s story has also attracted controversy, with purported relics — parts of his clothes and even bodily remains — reportedly surfacing for sale online, particularly on auction sites like eBay. Church leaders have denounced these sales, calling them “horrible” and urging authorities to intervene.

In Assisi, young pilgrims continue to gather, drawn by Carlo’s story.

“I felt great emotion seeing a boy younger than me who lived a happy life, despite his sickness,” said Emanuele Iaquaniello, an 18-year-old visitor.

“I was left dumbfounded by such great faith at his age,” added Lorenzo Dalia, another 18-year-old pilgrim.

Carlo’s canonization is not only a significant moment for the Catholic Church, but also a powerful reminder that even in the digital age, faith can flourish in the hearts of the young.

ALSO READ: Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social Media Reacts

Filed under

Carlo Acutis First Millennial Saint

A man was seen riding a b

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...
newsx

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...
newsx

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!
newsx

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...
newsx

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?
newsx

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong

Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar, Kashmir

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?