The nuke tensions between the United States (US) and North Korea seem to be on the way to an end after it was reported that the US President Donald Trump and the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un will be meeting this May. Since the meeting between the US president Trump and North Korea’s Kim is being planned, the later has also agreed to put a halt on its nuclear missiles testing programme. On Thursday evening (US Time) the White House and the South Korean national security adviser made an announcement stating that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May.

Issuing a statement on the matter, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that President Trump has appreciated the meet with South Korean delegations and has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The statement issued by the White House read, “President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain”.

The invitation of the meeting between the two leaders was proposed by Kim Jong Un. After the North Korean leader extended an invitation to meet Donald Trump through South Korean officials, who met US President on Thursday evening (US Time). Reports suggest that Donald Trump will be the first US President to meet the North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un. However, the place and time of the meeting is not yet decided, the meet is expected to put an end to all the previous verbal altercation.

Later, confirming the reports stating Trump and Kim meet, Donald Trump took to his Twitter handle and said that great progress is being made with the North Korean counterpart. His tweet read, “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

