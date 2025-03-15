Mega Iceberg A23a, Five Times The Weight of Mount Everest, Nears South Georgia: Impact On Marine Life Explained

This “megaberg” is one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. Scientists are closely monitoring its movement due to potential consequences for marine life, shipping routes, and global climate patterns.

A massive iceberg, A23a, is making its way toward South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean. It covers an area of nearly 40 miles (about 1600 square kilometers) and weighs around one trillion tons, five times the mass of Mount Everest.

This “megaberg” is one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. Scientists are closely monitoring its movement due to potential consequences for marine life, shipping routes, and global climate patterns.

A Floating ‘Wall of Ice’

A23a originated from Antarctica’s Ronne-Filchner Ice Shelf, a massive floating sheet of ice in the Weddell Sea.

A23a is a large tabular iceberg which calved from the Filchner–Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986. As of January 2025, its area is about 3,500 square kilometres (1,400 sq mi), which makes it the current largest iceberg in the world.

British Antarctic Survey oceanographer Andrew Meijers, who studied the iceberg up close, described it as a “Game of Thrones-style wall of ice stretching from horizon to horizon.”

It broke off in 1986 but remained trapped in place for over three decades due to surrounding ice. However, in 2020, it began drifting northward, entering the open ocean.

Since then, it has been moving at a steady pace, recently reaching speeds of 30 kilometers per day as it nears South Georgia.

This British overseas territory is home to millions of penguins, seals, and other marine species, making the iceberg’s arrival a cause for ecological concern.

Threat to Wildlife and Ecosystems

Scientists are particularly worried about the impact on South Georgia’s rich biodiversity. Millions of penguins and seals depend on the surrounding waters for food, and the iceberg’s presence could obstruct access to these vital feeding grounds. The influx of fresh water from melting ice might also disrupt local marine ecosystems, potentially forcing food sources to deeper, less accessible parts of the ocean.

In contrast, some researchers note that large icebergs can enrich marine environments by releasing nutrients, stimulating phytoplankton growth, and benefiting some species. However, the immediate disruption to local wildlife remains a pressing concern.

Antarctica’s Rapid Ice Loss

A23a’s journey is also a stark reminder of Antarctica’s accelerating ice melt. The continent is losing approximately 150 billion tons of ice annually, with half of it breaking off as icebergs. This massive freshwater release is impacting the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, a key driver of the planet’s climate system, potentially reducing its speed by 20% by 2050. Such changes could intensify global warming by slowing the ocean’s ability to trap heat and carbon dioxide.

