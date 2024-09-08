Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To A Staggering $800 Million After No Grand Prize Winner

On Friday, six tickets matched five numbers, earning $1 million each, while another 49 tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Most of those winners received $10,000, though 10 of them included a Megaplier bonus, raising their prize to $20,000.

Lottery players hoping for a major win as summer comes to a close are closely watching the Mega Millions game, where the jackpot has risen to $800 million after no one hit all six numbers in Friday’s drawing.

The numbers for Friday were 6, 23, 41, 59, 63, and the gold Mega Ball 25.

Tuesday’s drawing will feature the game’s seventh-largest jackpot, offering $800 million for the annuity option or over $400 million for the cash payout. The biggest prize ever won in the game was $1.602 billion, claimed in August 2023.

So far, only two people have hit the jackpot this year. One lucky winner in Illinois took home $560 million on June 4, while another player in New Jersey won more than $1.1 billion in March but has yet to claim the prize.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta. However, the odds of winning the jackpot remain steep, sitting at 1 in 302,575,350 according to lottery officials.

