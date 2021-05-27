Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who went missing from residence in Antigua and Barbuda, has been taken into custody by Dominica Police. Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was speculated to have fled Antigua.

Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who went missing from residence in Antigua and Barbuda, has been taken into custody by Dominica Police. Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was speculated to have fled Antigua. The Antigua police has filed a missing person’s report on the diamond trader, who is wanted in the multi-crore PNB scam case.

Mehul Choksi had taken the citizenship of the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. He was last seen at 5.15 pm on Sunday (May 23) evening while leaving his residence in a car. The Johnson Point Police Station in Antigua had earlier filed a case on Mehul Choksi going missing from Antigua. According to Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne, the government authorities are trying to trace Choksi and citizens have been asked to inform police if they have any information. The bigger question now remains will India finally get him back to the country.

Legally, as per Section 17 and 23 of the Immigration and Passport Act, Mehul Choksi can only be deported to Antigua, the fugitive diamantaire’s counsel said on Thursday. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Counsel for Choksi, while responding to media said that Choksi’s deportation directly to India cannot be done. In a statement, Advocate Aggarwal stressed that Mehul Choksi had acquired the citizenship of Antigua and hence he ceased to be a Citizen of India. Hence, legally, as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can be deported only to Antigua.

Also Read: Congress Toolkit Row: Delhi Police summons Sambit Patra, Congress leaders as part of its probe

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who has been found in Dominica, will be repatriated to India, and Indian authorities are in touch with those in Dominica.