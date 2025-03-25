Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, one of India's most wanted in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, is currently in Belgium, the European nation has confirmed.

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, one of India’s most wanted in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, is currently in Belgium, the European nation has confirmed.

In a communication with a leading news agency, Belgium’s foreign ministry acknowledged his presence and stated that it “attaches great importance and attention to it.”

Belgium Maintains Diplomatic Caution

While confirming Choksi’s location, Belgium refrained from commenting on individual cases. However, the foreign ministry assured that “the FPS Foreign Affairs continues to closely follow the developments in this important case.”

Indian authorities have already reached out to their Belgian counterparts to initiate the extradition process, as reported by news website Associate Times.

His nephew, Nirav Modi, who is also implicated in the case, is still awaiting extradition from London.

Choksi’s Life in Belgium and Past Attempts to Evade Arrest

The 65-year-old businessman, accused of orchestrating a Rs 13,500-crore scam in Punjab National Bank alongside Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the couple has acquired an ‘F Residency Card,’ a document that grants long-term stay in Belgium.

Previously, Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda, where he obtained citizenship before the scam was exposed in 2018.

He left Antigua under the pretense of medical treatment but retained his citizenship.

His sudden absence was noted when Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, EP Chet Greene, disclosed it during his visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue.

A Fugitive’s Long Trail Across Nations

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi fled India in January 2018, just weeks before the massive scam was uncovered. Choksi had secured Antiguan citizenship two months before the fraud surfaced.

In 2021, he was captured in Dominica while allegedly attempting to flee to Cuba. Despite mounting legal pressure, Choksi continues to claim that the charges against him are politically motivated.

He asserts that his properties in India were illegally seized by the Enforcement Directorate. However, with Belgium now confirming his presence, Indian authorities are intensifying efforts to bring him back to face justice.

ALSO READ: HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

 

