Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

A New York-based eBay seller, identified as “Svjabc1,” has put up the dress for sale, claiming to have purchased it directly from Melania Trump for $70,000 in 2010.

Melania Trump’s iconic wedding gown, a $100,000 Christian Dior masterpiece designed by John Galliano, has reportedly resurfaced on eBay at a significantly lower price. The luxurious dress, worn by the former First Lady during her 2005 wedding to Donald Trump, has been listed for $45,000, less than half of its original cost.

Melania Trump’s wedding to business tycoon Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, was a grand affair, marked by opulence and extravagance. Her gown, crafted from 300 feet of white duchesse satin, featured intricate hand-embroidery with over 1,500 rhinestones, crystals, and pearls. The dress, which weighed nearly 60 pounds, was designed to make a statement—and it certainly did. The extravagant bridal look was immortalized on the February 2005 cover of Vogue, photographed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dress’ eBay Listing

A New York-based eBay seller, identified as “Svjabc1,” has put up the dress for sale, claiming to have purchased it directly from Melania Trump for $70,000 in 2010. According to the listing, the seller wore the gown for her own wedding before storing it in a box for years. However, she made modifications to the dress, adding fabric, embroidery, shoulder straps, and a satin waist sash to accommodate her size.

The listing reads, “Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania Trump’s wedding in 2005 to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The seller insists that the dress can be resized back to its original fit, but she emphasizes that it is available only for “serious buyers.” Despite the bold claims, the listing does not include a certificate of authenticity, raising doubts about its legitimacy.

Internet Reacts

As the listing gained traction, many fashion enthusiasts and Trump supporters took to social media to discuss whether this was indeed Melania Trump’s original wedding gown. While some believe it could be a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, others are skeptical.

A source cited by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) claimed that the real wedding dress is preserved at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s private estate. If true, this would mean that the eBay dress is a modified replica or an entirely different gown.

Meanwhile, the eBay listing has attracted significant attention, with over 3,500 views in the last 24 hours and 143 people “watching” it. Despite the buzz, no confirmed buyers have come forward yet.

ALSO READ: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her ‘Hind

Filed under

eBay Melania Trump Dior Wedding Dress

newsx

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar
newsx

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...
Pakistan and IMF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF
Pierre Poilievre denies c

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race
Malayalam superstar Mohan

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate
newsx

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In October

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Entertainment

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk