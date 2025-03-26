Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

A New York-based eBay seller, identified as “Svjabc1,” has put up the dress for sale, claiming to have purchased it directly from Melania Trump for $70,000 in 2010.

Melania Trump’s iconic wedding gown, a $100,000 Christian Dior masterpiece designed by John Galliano, has reportedly resurfaced on eBay at a significantly lower price. The luxurious dress, worn by the former First Lady during her 2005 wedding to Donald Trump, has been listed for $45,000, less than half of its original cost.

Melania Trump’s wedding to business tycoon Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, was a grand affair, marked by opulence and extravagance. Her gown, crafted from 300 feet of white duchesse satin, featured intricate hand-embroidery with over 1,500 rhinestones, crystals, and pearls. The dress, which weighed nearly 60 pounds, was designed to make a statement—and it certainly did. The extravagant bridal look was immortalized on the February 2005 cover of Vogue, photographed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino.

Dress’ eBay Listing

A New York-based eBay seller, identified as “Svjabc1,” has put up the dress for sale, claiming to have purchased it directly from Melania Trump for $70,000 in 2010. According to the listing, the seller wore the gown for her own wedding before storing it in a box for years. However, she made modifications to the dress, adding fabric, embroidery, shoulder straps, and a satin waist sash to accommodate her size.

The listing reads, “Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania Trump’s wedding in 2005 to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!”

The seller insists that the dress can be resized back to its original fit, but she emphasizes that it is available only for “serious buyers.” Despite the bold claims, the listing does not include a certificate of authenticity, raising doubts about its legitimacy.

Internet Reacts

As the listing gained traction, many fashion enthusiasts and Trump supporters took to social media to discuss whether this was indeed Melania Trump’s original wedding gown. While some believe it could be a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, others are skeptical.

A source cited by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) claimed that the real wedding dress is preserved at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s private estate. If true, this would mean that the eBay dress is a modified replica or an entirely different gown.

Meanwhile, the eBay listing has attracted significant attention, with over 3,500 views in the last 24 hours and 143 people “watching” it. Despite the buzz, no confirmed buyers have come forward yet.

