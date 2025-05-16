Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway

Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway

Slovenia police is probing the mysterious disappearance of a life-size bronze statue of US First Lady Melania Trump from Sevnica.

Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway

Slovenia police is probing the mysterious disappearance of a life-size bronze statue of US First Lady Melania Trump from Sevnica.


Police in Slovenia have launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a life-size bronze statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump from her hometown of Sevnica, in central Slovenia, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

The statue, which stood near the banks of the Sava River, was reported missing on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson Alenka Drenik Rangus quoted by AP, “the police were informed about the theft of the statue on Tuesday,” and authorities are “working to track down those responsible.”

Local media reports say the sculpture was sawed off at the ankles and taken away, leaving behind only the base.

The bronze figure was installed in 2020, during President Donald Trump’s first term, to replace a wooden statue that was set on fire just months earlier in July of that year. That earlier version had been carved from the trunk of a linden tree and depicted Melania Trump in a pale blue dress, similar to the one she wore during Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration, the report said.

