Melinda French Gates has broken her silence on Bill Gates’ public regrets over their split, calling the divorce “necessary” to stay true to her values. Her candid response comes amid fresh attention on the Gates family, from billion-dollar legacies to bold new ventures by their children.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 60-year-old philanthropist addressed the Microsoft co-founder’s earlier comment, made in January, where he described their separation as “the mistake [he] most” regretted.

Melinda did not hold back, “It was something that was necessary,” she said. “If you can’t live your values out inside your most intimate relationship, it was necessary.”

The couple, who were married for 27 years, finalized their divorce in 2021. Together, they share three children: Jennifer (28), Rory (25), and Phoebe (22).

Bill Gates Says Divorce Was His “Biggest Mistake”

Bill Gates, whose estimated net worth stands at $108 billion as of 2025 according to Forbes, reflected on the personal impact of the divorce earlier this year.

Speaking in January to The Sunday Times, he admitted that ending the marriage was a decision he deeply regrets. His reflections came ahead of another revelation — one about his children’s inheritance.

Bill Gates to Leave Children Less Than 1% of His Wealth

On the March 29 episode of the Figuring Out with Raj Shamani podcast, Gates spoke openly about how much of his fortune he plans to pass on to his children.

“Everybody gets to decide on that,” Gates said. “In my case, my kids got a great upbringing and education but less than one percent of the total wealth.”

While that figure might appear modest, one percent of his total fortune still equates to over $1 billion — more than enough to maintain a life of comfort.

He explained the reasoning behind the decision, “It’s not a dynasty,” Gates said. “I’m not asking them to run Microsoft. I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had.”

Phoebe Gates Launches Fashion-Tech Startup with Kim Kardashian’s Advice

That desire for independence appears to be coming to life, particularly for the Gates’ youngest daughter, Phoebe. At just 22, she’s co-founded a fashion-tech e-commerce startup called Phia, alongside her former Stanford University roommate, Sophia Kianni.

The app, which Phoebe describes as “a new way to shop online,” received an unexpected boost from none other than Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of Phia’s launch, Phoebe got a FaceTime call from the reality TV mogul and SKIMS founder. Kardashian didn’t hold back, diving straight into advice on how to handle media.

“Girls, have I taught you nothing about media training?” Kim said in the video shared on Instagram. “You can’t just give them everything right now.”

The exchange underscored both the high-profile support behind Phia and the growing public spotlight on the Gates children as they navigate careers beyond their parents’ legacy.

