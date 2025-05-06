Merz Falls Short of Six Votes From Majority in First Round of Chancellor Vote

Friedrich Merz, the center-right candidate poised to become Germany’s next chancellor, failed to secure majority in the first round of voting.

Friedrich Merz, the center-right candidate poised to become Germany’s next chancellor, suffered a surprising setback on Monday after failing to secure the necessary parliamentary majority in the first round of voting in the Bundestag, Deutsche Welle reported.

In a secret ballot, Merz received 310 votes—just six short of the 316 required for a majority in the 630-member chamber, the report said. The result has cast uncertainty over the future of the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition’s leadership strategy.

The coalition, comprising Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), collectively controls 328 seats in the Bundestag.

According to the DW report, the vote took place behind closed doors, but the tally has already fuelled speculation about the stability and unity of the coalition.

It remains unclear whether Merz will attempt a second round of voting or whether coalition leaders will reconsider their strategy. The Bundestag allows for up to three rounds of voting to elect a chancellor. If all rounds fail, the president can either appoint the candidate with the most votes or call new elections.