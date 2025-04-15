Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Meta CEO Zuckerberg Defends Instagram Acquisition In FTC Antitrust Trial, Says App Had A ‘Better’ Camera Than Facebook

Meta CEO Zuckerberg Defends Instagram Acquisition In FTC Antitrust Trial, Says App Had A ‘Better’ Camera Than Facebook

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended Instagram’s $1B acquisition in court, saying it simply had a "better" camera—revealing a decade-old decision now central to the FTC’s landmark antitrust case. The trial could reshape Big Tech as regulators argue Meta crushed competition to build a $1.4 trillion empire.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg Defends Instagram Acquisition In FTC Antitrust Trial, Says App Had A ‘Better’ Camera Than Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg defends Instagram buy, saying it had a better camera—FTC says Meta crushed rivals to build a social media monopoly.


Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, testifying for the second consecutive day in a landmark antitrust trial brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), told the court on Tuesday that Facebook decided to buy Instagram because the app had a “better” camera.

At the time, Facebook was engaged in a “build vs. buy analysis” to enhance its own mobile camera features. “I thought that Instagram was better at that, so I thought it was better to buy them,” Zuckerberg said, according to Reuters.

Facebook ended up acquiring Instagram for $1 billion in 2012—a move that, alongside the company’s $19 billion purchase of WhatsApp in 2014, now sits at the heart of the FTC’s sweeping antitrust case against Meta.

The FTC’s claim: Meta killed competition

The trial, which is taking place in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, could pose a serious threat to Meta’s $1.4 trillion empire. The FTC alleges that Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were designed to eliminate competition and help the company illegally build a monopoly in the social media space.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The trial marks the culmination of years of investigation, with regulators arguing that Meta has used its market dominance to suppress innovation and box out emerging rivals.

Zuckerberg hits back: Competition is fierce from TikTok and YouTube

Meta is vigorously contesting the FTC’s allegations. In a blog post published Sunday, the company’s Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead described the FTC’s claims as “weak.” She argued that the lawsuit “conveniently ignores” the competitive pressures Meta faces from platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Echoing that sentiment in court on Monday, Zuckerberg stated, “We compete vigorously” with both TikTok and YouTube.

To support their argument, Meta highlighted recent user data: According to TheWrap, the average Facebook user in the U.S. spends 63 minutes per day on the app, while Instagram users spend 48 minutes. Combined, that just edges past the 108-minute daily average spent by American TikTok users.

Old emails of Zuckerberg under scrutiny

During Monday’s session, the FTC presented an internal email from Zuckerberg in which he floated a “potentially crazy idea” aimed at boosting engagement on Facebook: delete every user’s list of “friends” and then prompt them to re-add connections, potentially leading to more time spent on the platform.

Zuckerberg returned to the witness stand on Tuesday, facing more questions about his past communications regarding the company’s acquisition strategy. In one 2012 email, Zuckerberg wrote about Instagram and another app, Path: their “businesses are nascent but the networks are established, the brands are already meaningful and if they grow to a large scale they could be very disruptive to us.”

That email was shared publicly on X (formerly Twitter) by Matthew Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, who is attending the trial in person.

Also Read: Judge Orders Bank of America to Pay $540.3 Million to FDIC After Eight-Year Legal Battle

Filed under

Mark Zuckerberg FTC Antitrust Trial

Mark Zuckerberg defends I

Meta CEO Zuckerberg Defends Instagram Acquisition In FTC Antitrust Trial, Says App Had A ‘Better’...
Shooting at Wilmer-Hutchi

Teen Shot, Police Respond To Gunfire In Southeast Dallas: What We Know About The Wilmer-Hutchins...
newsx

Why Sex Excites Only Till Honeymoon? Later Fades Away With Time: Understanding Pleasure
newsx

‘I Wish Pakistan Had Changed’: S Jaishankar On Pakistan Terrorism
newsx

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities
CDC report shows autism d

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Teen Shot, Police Respond To Gunfire In Southeast Dallas: What We Know About The Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

Teen Shot, Police Respond To Gunfire In Southeast Dallas: What We Know About The Wilmer-Hutchins...

Why Sex Excites Only Till Honeymoon? Later Fades Away With Time: Understanding Pleasure

Why Sex Excites Only Till Honeymoon? Later Fades Away With Time: Understanding Pleasure

‘I Wish Pakistan Had Changed’: S Jaishankar On Pakistan Terrorism

‘I Wish Pakistan Had Changed’: S Jaishankar On Pakistan Terrorism

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

Entertainment

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?