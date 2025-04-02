Home
Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram

Meta has been fined by the Turkish government after refusing to comply with demands to limit content on its platforms amid political unrest in Turkey.

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram


Meta has been fined by the Turkish government after refusing to comply with demands to limit content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, following recent political unrest in Turkey, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. The social media giant confirmed the penalty, saying it had resisted government requests to restrict content that it believes is “clearly in the public interest.”

In a statement, Meta reportedly said, “We pushed back on requests from the Turkish government to restrict content that is clearly in the public interest, and have been fined by them as a consequence.” While the company did not disclose the exact size of the fine, it described the amount as “substantial.” Meta has also refrained from providing specific details about the content involved in the dispute.

The move comes amid increasing pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, which has been accused of seeking to stifle opposition voices, particularly on social media. The Turkish government’s crackdown follows widespread protests sparked by the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, a key rival to Erdogan. Following his arrest on March 19, protests erupted in several cities, and many social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram, were temporarily blocked in an effort to curtail the spread of dissent, the report said.

“Government requests to restrict speech online alongside threats to shut down online services are severe and have a chilling effect on people’s ability to express themselves,” Meta said, according to AP.

Meta’s resistance to government demands has drawn criticism from Turkish authorities, who have argued that restricting such content is necessary to maintain order and prevent the spread of information deemed destabilizing.

In recent years, Turkey has steadily moved to tighten its grip on social media, compelling platforms to comply with local laws or face penalties, including large fines or even blocking access to services, the report further stated.

Following Imamoglu’s arrest, the Turkish government also took steps to block or restrict access to over 700 individual X accounts, AP reported, quoting the Media and Law Studies Association.

These accounts included those belonging to journalists, media outlets, civil society organizations, and student groups.

In addition to the social media restrictions, dozens of people have been arrested for posts supporting the protests.

Meta Faces Fine From Turkey Over Refusal to Restrict Content on Facebook, Instagram
