Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Monday unblocked hashtags related to the Bucha killings. Hashtags like ‘#bucha’ and ‘#buchamassacre’ were briefly blocked by the automated system of the platforms meant for detecting violent content, stated Meta spokesman Andy Stone. He said in a tweet, “This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags.”

New satellite images released by American space technology firm Maxar Technologies show bodies of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha. The dead bodies appear on the streets both during and after the Russian siege on the city. A disturbing video showing the bodies in Bucha was geolocated, authenticated and reported on by CNN on Friday. It came to light the same day Ukraine declared the town liberated from Russian troops.

Russia has claimed that the killings have been staged by the Ukrainian side and called the allegations of massacre a provocation. The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement as reported by Sputnik, “All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some ‘crimes’ committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation. Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement,”