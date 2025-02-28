As Meta continues to expand its AI capabilities, the upcoming launch of its standalone AI app signifies a strategic move to establish dominance in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market.

Meta Platforms is planning to introduce a new artificial intelligence app as a standalone offering, joining its existing platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, according to a reports.

The move is aimed at bolstering Meta’s position in the competitive AI landscape, where it faces stiff competition from tech giants like Amazon, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

Meta’s AI Expansion Strategy

Since the launch of its AI chatbot in 2023, Meta has been gradually integrating artificial intelligence into its various platforms. The introduction of a standalone AI app aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of making Meta’s AI assistant the most widely used in the world.

According to sources, Meta plans to roll out this standalone AI app by mid-2025. In response to the news, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted at the possibility of launching a social app, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “OK, fine maybe we’ll do a social app,” linking to the CNBC report.

Testing Paid Subscription Model

Meta is reportedly exploring a paid subscription model for its AI platform, similar to the revenue strategy employed by OpenAI for ChatGPT. This move could generate additional revenue streams while enhancing the AI user experience.

Meta recently reported significant growth in profits and revenue for 2024, reflecting its successful business strategies. During an earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed ambitious plans to expand Meta’s AI infrastructure throughout 2025.

He expressed confidence that Meta AI would become the leading intelligent and personalized assistant, potentially reaching over 1 billion users.

Competitive Pressure from Chinese AI Startup

The emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek, known for its cost-effective AI model, has reportedly prompted Meta to take proactive measures. The tech giant is said to have set up war rooms to analyze and possibly incorporate DeepSeek’s innovations into its own Llama AI models to maintain its competitive edge.

With increasing competition from major players and emerging startups, Meta aims to lead the next generation of AI-driven technology.