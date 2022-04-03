On Saturday evening, a suspected meteor shower was seen on camera above Maharashtra's skies

On Saturday evening, a suspected meteor shower was seen on camera above Maharashtra’s skies. Lights flying through the sky have been observed from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, according to reports.

Several flaming streaks of light could be seen cutting the night sky in a video.

Just spotted this thing going over my head 10 min ago It was very close in altitude. Any expert who can guess about this? pic.twitter.com/fkg5kDZoCv — Frustrated Pluto (@frustratedpluto) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, US scientist Jonathan McDowell said, “I believe this is the re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 – it was due to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match.”

Right after that, a tweets of debate started to identify if this was a re- entry of Chinese rocket over India.