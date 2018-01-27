Mexican immigration authorities said they've found 109 Central American migrants crammed into the back of a trailer truck. They include 39 children or youths. Mexico's National Immigration Institute said some of the migrants were suffering from dehydration and asphyxia due to the crowded conditions and the time they had spent in the truck.The truck was pulled over at an inspection checkpoint near Ciudad Victoria in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

Mexican authorities have discovered 109 migrants showing signs of dehydration and suffocation crammed inside a truck in Tamaulipas, an official report said. The migrants were trying to reach the US, and according to their statement, “we were taken by human traffickers from the state of Chiapas to Tamaulipas”, Efe news reported. The National Migration Institute (INM) reported on Friday that the Central American migrants were found inside the semi-trailer truck near a military post-Oyama.

“The INM, in coordination with units of the Mexican army, rescued 109 migrants travelling in an overcrowded truck and trailer without food or water…,” the institute said in a statement. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday the truck was intercepted at the inspection point. The migrants showed “signs of dehydration and asphyxiation due to the length of time they had been crowded inside”, the report said. The group rescued included 83 Guatemalans (40 men, 11 women, 32 minors), 17 Hondurans (10 men, two women, five minors) and nine Salvadorans (five men, two women, two unaccompanied minors).

In line with agreements that Mexico maintains with Central America’s Northern Triangle nations, authorities communicated immediately with the migrants’ respective consulates to arrange an assisted return home. The INM said the human rights of the rescued were honoured at all times and they were informed of their right to apply for asylum.

The truck driver and his Mexican assistants were arrested for human trafficking. Thousands of undocumented migrants cross Mexican territory on their way to the US every year. They are exposed to hold-ups, extortion, kidnapping and even murder by criminal gangs, as well as abuse at the hands of corrupt authorities during their journey.