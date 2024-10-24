Mexican Soldiers Clash With Cartel: 19 Suspects Killed In Culiacan Shootout

This clash highlights the escalating violence in the region, a significant challenge for newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum. (Read more below)

Mexican soldiers engaged in a fierce shootout in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on Monday, resulting in the deaths of 19 suspected cartel members and the arrest of a local cartel leader. This clash highlights the escalating violence in the region, a significant challenge for newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum.

According to The New York Times, the confrontation occurred when soldiers repelled an attack from over 30 armed assailants. The Mexican defense ministry reported that, while the military did not suffer any casualties, some suspected cartel operatives managed to escape the scene.

The bloodshed in Sinaloa is emerging as a critical test for President Sheinbaum, who assumed office this month. She had previously pledged to continue her predecessor’s approach of avoiding direct confrontations with criminal organizations to minimize casualties. However, this latest incident might suggest a shift in strategy, as analysts point to a more aggressive military response to cartel violence.

Falko Ernst, an independent security analyst in Mexico City, noted that this incident might indicate a potential change in Mexico’s military posture against cartels. “We might be seeing a more heavy-handed approach,” he stated, while acknowledging that details of the confrontation are still unclear.

President Sheinbaum’s administration aims to implement a new security strategy focusing on enhanced intelligence and better coordination between state and federal agencies. “There will be no war on drugs,” she asserted, emphasizing a commitment to avoid the permissive violence often associated with such conflicts.

The violence in Sinaloa has surged recently, triggered by the betrayal of Ismael Zambada García, known as “El Mayo,” a prominent figure in the Sinaloa Cartel. Following his arrest, internal power struggles have escalated, leading to significant bloodshed in the region.

In the wake of the shootout, Edwin Antonio Rubio López, alias “El Max,” was identified as the cartel leader taken into custody. He is linked to a faction engaged in ongoing turf wars against the “Chapitos,” led by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

To address the rising violence, the Mexican federal government has deployed approximately 3,300 soldiers and National Guard members to the streets of Culiacán, indicating a serious commitment to restoring order. Local police forces have also had their weapons seized amid suspicions of collusion with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Despite these efforts, residents of Culiacán are living in fear as violence, disappearances, and attacks persist. “Schools closed, some businesses closed, the city imposed a curfew,” noted Iliana Padilla Reyes, a researcher studying violence in the area. “There is a lot of fear.”

While military presence was expected to bring about calm, many locals feel that security has not improved, and incidents of violence continue unabated. The ongoing clashes have severely disrupted daily life in Culiacán, raising questions about the effectiveness of the military’s approach to combating cartel violence.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls from Liberal Party: Will He Step Down?