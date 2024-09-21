Mexico Cartel Violence: 53 Dead, 51 Missing Amid Clash Of Rival Factions Following Zambada’s Arrest

In a shocking escalation of violence, at least 53 people have lost their lives and 51 others remain missing in Mexico's Sinaloa state due to fierce clashes between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

This turmoil erupted on September 9, following the arrest of legendary drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in the United States, a development that has ignited long-standing rivalries within the cartel.

Zambada, 74, claims he was kidnapped by a senior member of the Los Chapitos faction, a rival group within the cartel, and taken to the U.S. against his will. This violent power struggle has led to significant unrest in Culiacan, the state capital, where shootouts have disrupted daily life, forcing schools to close and businesses to shut their doors early.

In response to the chaos, Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya announced that over 40 arrests have been made in recent days. Additionally, the government has distributed more than 5,000 food packages to affected communities. The military has also intensified its efforts to restore order, arresting Fernando Perez Medina, known as “El Piyi,” who allegedly served as the head of security for Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, leader of the Los Chapitos and son of notorious former kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The violence has not only impacted human life but has also raised concerns for local wildlife. The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) reported that it is working to rescue a tigress tied to a tree, a common status for pets owned by senior narcos. With local veterinarians declining to assist due to security concerns, Profepa has provided military officials with a cage and dart equipment, but ongoing violence has hindered rescue efforts.

Amidst this turmoil, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pointed a finger at the United States, suggesting that U.S. operations have contributed to the instability in the region. He referenced prior surrender talks between U.S. officials and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the trafficker involved in Zambada’s kidnapping. While U.S. officials have acknowledged discussions with Guzman, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar emphasized that American resources were not involved in Zambada’s abduction.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the toll on both the people and the environment in Sinaloa remains dire, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the rampant cartel violence that has gripped the region.

