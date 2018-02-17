According to the reports, the helicopter crash occurred when the plane carrying Mexico's interior minister and the state governor crashed while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepe. The reports further added that the senior official survived, but 12 people were killed on the spot and another died later in a hospital.

In an unfortunate incident, at least 13 people including three children were killed when a helicopter carrying officials surveying destruction caused by an earthquake, crashed in the small town of Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday. The crash occurred when the plane carrying Mexico’s interior minister and the state governor crashed while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepe. As per the reports, the senior official survived, but 12 people were killed on the spot and another died later in a hospital. “Unfortunately, several people on the ground lost their lives and others were injured,” Mexican President shared the unfortunate news on social media platform Twitter.

As per the reports, the plane had landed on top of two vans in an open field. 15 people were also injured in the accident. According to local reporters, the helicopter lost its control while touching down and also hit some of the vehicles stationed in the area. “In that moment, you couldn’t see anything, nothing else was heard beside the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth,” a reporter was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Mexico’s southern Pacific Coast on Friday causing widespread destruction and damaging nearly 50 homes. The Oaxacan town of Jamiltepec has reportedly suffered the most damage. The state has been witness to many quakes in the recent times and is yet to recover from the one that struck in the month of September killing 471 people. Following the earthquake more than 194 aftershock have been reported creating fear among people.