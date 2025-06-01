Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

Mexico is conducting its first-ever judicial elections to elect 2,600 judges and magistrates, including all nine Supreme Court justices.

Mexico is conducting its first-ever judicial elections on Sunday to elect 2,600 judges and magistrates, including all nine Supreme Court justices, marking a significant reform in the country’s justice system, Reuters reported.

Historic Judicial Vote Underway in Mexico

The overhaul is part of a push by former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his successor, President Claudia Sheinbaum, to democratise and clean up what they describe as a corrupt judiciary dominated by elites.

López Obrador and Sheinbaum have argued that the elections will root out corruption and empower citizens to decide who should serve as judges. However, critics have warned that the reform risks undermining the rule of law by potentially placing Morena party-friendly judges in power and allowing organised crime groups to influence judicial appointments, as reported by Reuters.

According to the report, the election campaign was marred by scandal, including candidates linked to criminal activities, such as a convicted drug smuggler and a former lawyer for drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Unique but Complex Process

Mexico joins Bolivia as one of the only countries holding judicial elections at the national level, the report said, adding that the vote covers judges across 19 of Mexico’s 32 states, with more than 7,700 candidates running.

Voting is voluntary in Mexico, and no minimum turnout is required to validate the election. A recent poll cited by Reuters showed only 37% of respondents intended to vote, compared to 61% turnout in last June’s presidential election.

The right-wing PAN opposition party reportedly called for a boycott, labelling the election a “vulgar fraud.” In response, President Sheinbaum urged citizens to participate, stating, “Participating is the best way to transform a country.”

Controversy Over Mexico Judicial Reform Details

The judicial reform also reduced the number of Supreme Court judges, shortened their terms, and relaxed qualifications such as minimum age and work experience. The changes drew criticism from financial markets and prompted concerns from the U.S. government about weakening judicial independence.

Analyst Rodolfo Ramos of Brazilian bank Bradesco BBI told Reuters, “Mexico’s justice system was far from perfect, and this new judicial system will not address its shortcomings. The real litmus test will come when cases against government actions reach the Supreme Court.”

What’s Next?

Vote counting is expected to take about two weeks, with results announced by June 15. Another election scheduled for 2027 will fill over 1,000 more judicial positions, continuing the transformation of Mexico’s judiciary, as reported by Reuters.

