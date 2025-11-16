Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

On Sunday, November 16, Gen Z in Mexico cities went extreme as the images of crowded protests flooded the Internet. Hundreds of police oficers and at least 120 civilians suffered injuries as tens of thousands of protesters protested against violent crime and the way the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum dealt with corruption.

Sheinbaum has approval ratings of over 70 percent in her first year in office according to the BBC. Nevertheless, she has been subject to fierce criticism on many occasions on the failure to wipe out violence that has plagued the country.

When pressure is increasing to get her to step down, Rodrigo Santana, an actor and singer, who was present in the Mexico City protest said her saddening frustration over the failure of the president to declare an all-our war against crime. According to New York Times, the demonstrator said that he is fatigued and depressed by the state of affairs in the country.

This is exactly the aim of this march to get rid of the president. And to demonstrate that we are enraged, that the people are not on her side.

🔥Scenes out of Mexico City are absolutely unreal right now. A mob dragging a Mexican officer into the crowd and beating him while others tear down security barriers tells you everything about how fed up people are with their own government. This isn’t some minor protest,… pic.twitter.com/fjeoUCVGbl — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) November 15, 2025

The murder of a Mexican mayor led to Gen Z protest

The Gen Z-fueled protests gained steam in the city as the anger towards high-profile killings increased. The latest addition to the list of controversial content was the assassination of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez, mayor of Uruapan, Michoacan state, in November 1.

The political personality was most famous because of his anti-crime agenda and demanded extreme measures when dealing with drug trafficking gangs and cartel violence. He was assassinated during a Day of the Dead.

According to the Guardian, a 65-year-old real estate agent said, he was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He dared to challenge them.

As most of them wore the cowboy hat in honor of the mayor of Mexico, some of them carried banners with a slogan such as We are all Carlos Manzo.

Mexico Is In Full Revolt Against The Communist Chinese Backed President! Update: Battle in Mexico City. In the main square, Zócalo, while patriots battle with police protecting the Presidential Palace. Officers launch tear gas and bullets! Mexico rises up against Sheinbaum… https://t.co/NvrPUXvyW9 pic.twitter.com/GAqwta1Srp — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2025

Gen Z vs riot police: Anti-government demonstrations in Mexico

The head of security of Mexico City, Pablo Vazquez, stated that the Gen Z-organized protests began in a peaceful manner, but a group of masked men started to commit violence. He also informed media that police had already apprehended 20 individuals with crimes including robbery to assault.

When the demonstrators in their hoodies finally jumped to violent action, dismantling metal fences surrounding the National Palace where Sheinbaum resides, the riot police clashed with the demonstrators, as it was reported by Reuters witnesses. This was worsened by the latter that used tear gas.

The fact that police were shielding the residence compound further fuelled the wrath of the protestors, who shouted at the forces, stating that this was the way they should have been protecting Carlos Manzo.

According to a more recent visual update distributed on the Internet, Mexican Gen Z protesters were already seen storming the so-called presidential palace in the span of the following less than 24 hours, following the kick-off of the massive rebellion against the president.

How did Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum react?

On her side, Sheinbaum alleged that the protests that were arranged by Gen Z groups were funded by right-wing politicians, who are hostile to her government, as the mayhem erupted on the streets.

Besides her burdensome charges against the opposition, the president also said several days before the protest that it was being popularised by bots online.

Mexico’s President blames foreign actors for chaos at the Gen Z protest Claudia Shainbaum called the clashes politically manipulated, funded from abroad, and driven by bots Many participants had no real connection to the movement — so who’s really behind it? pic.twitter.com/INKGQgiVyx — RT (@RT_com) November 16, 2025

In response to freedom of demonstration and freedom of expression of expression, we concur with the point that there are young people who have demands but we know who is pushing the demonstration, she said in briefing.

The way this demonstration was arranged should be known by people to make sure that no one is taken advantage of.

